you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 25, 2017 05:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold MindTree; target of Rs 485: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on MindTree with a target price of Rs 485 in its research report dated April 21, 2017.

Hold MindTree; target of Rs 485: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on MindTree

Constant currency revenues grew 2 % QoQ led by volume growth (2.2% QoQ) offset by a decline in realisation (0.1% QoQ). Volume growth of 2.2% QoQ was an outcome of 6.1% , 1% QoQ growth in onsite, offshore volume, respectively, offset by a marginal decline in blended pricing realisation.

Outlook

Hence, we now anticipate MT’s rupee revenue, PAT will grow at a CAGR of 10.7 %, 17.8 %, respectively, in FY17 - 19E (average 14.4% EBITDA margins in FY17 - 19E) albeit on a lower base. We roll over our valuation to FY19E estimates, maintaining HOLD with a revised target price of Rs 485/share.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Mindtree #Recommendations

