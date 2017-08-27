Hold MindTree; target of Rs 470: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on MindTree

We attended MindTree’s (MTL) analyst meet wherein the management emphasised on how ‘Digital’ is the crux to any business innovation and differentiation. The management highlighted: 1) Developing deep expertise by focusing on select packages as Salesforce, HANA, Adobe. 2) elevating the customer experience by modernising the ecosystem & processes and harnessing the power of data and 3) continued focus on improving profitability by consistent revenue growth, stability in top 10 accounts and operational efficiency. MTL maintains its stance of being better placed to capture incremental opportunities given its diverse portfolio offerings (digital, IoT, platforms, enterprise services).

Outlook

We keep our estimates intact with MTL’s rupee revenue, PAT set to grow at a CAGR of 9.1%, 14.1%, respectively, in FY17-19E with average EBITDA margins of 13.6% in the same period. We are optimistic on its journey to digital transformation and strong order-book led by good digital TCV. However, near term volatility in its acquired entities Bluefin, Magnet 360 and pressure at the margin level led us to maintain our HOLD recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 470 per share.

