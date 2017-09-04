Hold Minda Industries; target of Rs 861: KRChoksey

KR Choksey's research report on Minda Industries

Gross Sales stood at INR 10,225 Mn which was up by 26.13% Y-o-Y, slightly below our estimates of INR 10,903 Mn. The sales of the company slowed down Q-o-Q majorly resulting out of de-growth in after market segment by 39% Q-o-Q, followed by Lighting division arising out of muted growth in automobile industry. However, on yearly basis Lighting division (54% Y-o-Y) and Alloy Wheel business (46% Y-o-Y including blow-molding) continued to deliver strong growth for the company.

Outlook

We recommend “HOLD” rating on the stock and value the stock at 20x FY19E EPS of INR43.1with a target price of INR 861 indicating 1.4% upside from CMP.

