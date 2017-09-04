App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 04, 2017 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Minda Industries; target of Rs 861: KRChoksey

KR Choksey is bullish on Minda Industries has recommended hold rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 861 in its research report dated 1 September 2017.

Hold Minda Industries; target of Rs 861: KRChoksey

KR Choksey's research report on Minda Industries


Gross Sales stood at INR 10,225 Mn which was up by 26.13% Y-o-Y, slightly below our estimates of INR 10,903 Mn. The sales of the company slowed down Q-o-Q majorly resulting out of de-growth in after market segment by 39% Q-o-Q, followed by Lighting division arising out of muted growth in automobile industry. However, on yearly basis Lighting division (54% Y-o-Y) and Alloy Wheel business (46% Y-o-Y including blow-molding) continued to deliver strong growth for the company.

Outlook

We recommend “HOLD” rating on the stock and value the stock at 20x FY19E EPS of INR43.1with a target price of INR 861 indicating 1.4% upside from CMP.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Hold #KR Choksey #Minda Industries #Recommendations

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.