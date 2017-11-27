App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 27, 2017 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Marksans Pharma; target of Rs 45: Centrum

Centrum recommended hold rating on Marksans Pharma with a target price of Rs 45 in its research report dated November 20, 2017.

Centrum's research report on Marksans Pharma


We downgrade Marksans Pharma (MPL) to hold from Buy with a TP of Rs45 (earlier Rs50) based on 18x March’19E EPS of Rs2.5. MPL’s Q2FY18 revenues were higher than our expectations but EBIDTA and net profit were below the expectations. The drug maker’s Q2FY18 revenue grew 52% YoY, EBIDTA margin improved 870bps to 8.9% and net profit grew 1,075% on a lower base. The Goa facility was approved by UK MHRA and TGA-Australia. We expect its performance to improve led by the recent launch of four new products in the US and expected approvals for softgel capsules from US FDA. Key positive trigger to our assumption includes stupendous growth in the US market and key negative risk includes regulatory issues for the Goa facility from US FDA.


Outlook


We have revised our FY18E and FY19E EPS downwards by 14% and 7% respectively in view of forex losses and increase in  crude based raw material prices.  We downgrade MPL to Hold from Buy rating, with a TP of Rs45 based on 18x March’19 EPS of Rs2.5, and a 10.7% upside from CMP. Key positive upsides would be additional ANDA approvals from US FDA and key negative would be regulatory issue with US FDA for its Goa facility.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

