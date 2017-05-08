App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 08, 2017 05:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Marico; target of Rs 341: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Marico with a target price of Rs 341 in its research report dated May 04, 2017.

ICICI Direct's research report on Marico


Marico’s strong brand equity across its key product portfolio, Parachute coconut oil rigid packs (25% of sales), Saffola refined oil (16% of sales) & VAHOs (21% of sales) have enabled it to clock robust volume growth in the past. In Q4FY17, with the sharp increase in copra prices and company’s strategy to increase prices only in March resulted in strong 15% volume growth in Parachute rigid packs largely gaining market share at the expense of unorganised players.


Outlook


We expect Marico to report healthy revenue and PAT CAGR of 16.8% and 15.8%, receptively, over FY17-19E. However with the sharp run-up in the stock recently, we believe that the stock is fairly valued. We remain optimistic on the company’s growth outlook and recommend Hold on the stock with the target price of Rs 341.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

