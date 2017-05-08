Hold Marico; target of Rs 341: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Marico

Marico’s strong brand equity across its key product portfolio, Parachute coconut oil rigid packs (25% of sales), Saffola refined oil (16% of sales) & VAHOs (21% of sales) have enabled it to clock robust volume growth in the past. In Q4FY17, with the sharp increase in copra prices and company’s strategy to increase prices only in March resulted in strong 15% volume growth in Parachute rigid packs largely gaining market share at the expense of unorganised players.

Outlook

We expect Marico to report healthy revenue and PAT CAGR of 16.8% and 15.8%, receptively, over FY17-19E. However with the sharp run-up in the stock recently, we believe that the stock is fairly valued. We remain optimistic on the company’s growth outlook and recommend Hold on the stock with the target price of Rs 341.

