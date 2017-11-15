Hold Marico; target of Rs 330: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Marico

We are enthused by the levers that Marico seems to have at its disposal to manage input-costs, such that despite a 17% sequential rise in copra prices, the same did not cause too high an incremental GPM damage. 2.4% operating profit growth was c.5% better vs our forecasts. The much-awaited price-hikes have been done in Oct (10% on Parachute portfolio) which should help ease some margin pressure going forward. International revenue remained unpredictable – Bangladesh’s double-digit CC growth was offset by weakness that emerged in Vietnam (-8% CC) and continued weakness in Middle East.

Outlook

Stock performance should improve going forward, especially since the worst on margin pressure front seems behind now post the Oct price-hike. Valuation of 44x NTM EPS is a bit too rich for comfort, though.

