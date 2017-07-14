App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jul 14, 2017 03:05 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Hold Manappuram Finance, says Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that one may hold Manappuram Finance.

Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba
Technical Analyst | prakashgaba.com

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, "I would say continue holding Manappuram Finance. This stock is good. There is a pattern in formation, you are looking for a breakout and once you get a breakout at around Rs 105 zones, it can climb to around Rs 140 zones."

He further added, "It has given a buy somewhere closer to Rs 24 zones and it is still into buy zone. There is a very strong support around Rs 85 zones, so continue holding it. Do not worry, only thing, increase the timeframe, you will make more money. Target is around Rs 140 if you get a breakout and breakout is around Rs 105. I think you will get it."

 

tags #Manappuram Finance #Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com #Stocks Views

