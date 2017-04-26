App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 26, 2017 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services; target of Rs 320: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services with a target price of Rs 320 in its research report dated April 25, 2017.

Hold Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services; target of Rs 320: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services’ (MMFS) Q4FY17 PAT at INR2.3bn came lower than estimate on higher provisions. Though GNPLs are optically lower at 9% (>11% in Q3FY17) –a seasonal trend, this quarter it was more to do with higher write-offs.

Outlook

It is perplexing that stock, wherein earnings trajectory has been weak with series of downgrades during down cycle, still retains premium valuations. MMFS’ consequent vulnerability keeps us guarded; moreover, valuations at 3.2x FY19E P/ABV capture near-term cyclical uptick. Hence, maintain ‘HOLD’.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Edelweiss #Hold #Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services #Recommendations

