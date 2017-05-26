Hold Lupin; target of Rs 1220: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Lupin

The Colesevelam/ Sevelamer franchise has been delayed further to FY19 end. We believe, despite potential good number of launches in the medium term, it will be challenging to offset the growing erosion in gFortamet and gGlumetza. Moreover, pricing pressure and concentration risk in the US portfolio will render growth challenging in FY18/19.

Outlook

We expect US business growth to remain disappointing during FY18/19. This will lead to 4% EPS CAGR over FY17-19E and RoCE to dip from peak of 40% in FY15 to 15.7% in FY19E due to inorganic initiatives and higher capex. We have revised down FY18/19E EPS 20%/14% to incorporate weaker-than-expected US business. We maintain ‘HOLD/SP’ with revised target price of INR 1,220 (20x FY19E EPS).

