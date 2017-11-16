App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 16, 2017 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold La Opala RG; target of Rs 550: Centrum Research

Centrum recommended hold rating on La Opala RG with a target price of Rs 550 in its research report dated November 09, 2017.

Centrum's research report on La Opala RG


We downgrade the stock to Hold with TP of Rs550 (earlier TP Rs555) as we value the company on our conservative Adj. OCF/EV yield based methodology. While the revenue growth has bounced back in the quarter on the back of re-stocking and healthy festive season demand along with margin expansion, competitive intensity continues to remain high. Our channel check suggests that both Borosil and Cello have launched new designs in the market and continue to offer higher trade margins. Uncertainty regarding use of cash on books while valuations at 41x/31x FY18E/FY19E offer limited upside.


Outlook
We downgrade our rating to Hold with a TP of Rs550 as valuations remain stretched. We value the company on adjusted OCF to EV yield based on five year average cash flows. Key downside risks could be increasing competitive intensity.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

