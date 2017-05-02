Hold KPIT Technologies; target of Rs 140: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on KPIT Technologies

Constant currency revenues grew 4.5% QoQ. KPIT’s dollar revenues grew 4.4% sequentially to US$128.3 million, above our expectation of US$126.6 million, driven by PES, which grew 15.7% QoQ and products & platforms, which grew 11.4% sequentially. Among verticals, growth was supported by automotive & transportation (41.3% of revenue) and energy & utilities (14% of revenue), which grew 9.7% and 3.6%, respectively.

Outlook

Consequently, we expect rupee revenue, PAT to grow 5.7%, 7.8%, respectively, in FY17-FY19E with EBITDA margin of 11.5% in FY19E. We roll over to FY19E estimates and value the stock at 10x FY19E EPS with a target price of Rs 140. We maintain our HOLD recommendation.

