Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com told CNBC-TV18, "I would like to recommend a hold on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stoploss little below Rs 800, say Rs 790 and my target would be Rs 1,100, talk of next 10-12 months."

Kotak Mahindra Bank ended at Rs 875.20, down Rs 5.55, or 0.63 percent on the BSE.