you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 05, 2017 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 965: Axis Direct

Axis Direct recommended hold rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target price of Rs 965 in its research report dated May 04, 2017.

Axis Direct's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank


Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) released a statement today announcing plans to buy back Old Mutual’s (foreign partner) 26% stake in joint venture Kotak Life Insurance (K-Life) for Rs 12.9 bn. The buyout is subject to regulatory approvals, and will result in Kotak Mahindra Group holding 100% equity in K-Life.


Outlook


KMB enjoys strong growth visibility and pristine asset quality, has witnessed significant traction in CASA, and can further realize synergies leading to lower cost ratios. We value KMB at SOTP-based TP of Rs 965. At CMP, KMB trades at 4.7x/3.9x FY18E/19E ABV, implying 6% upside from our TP. Maintain HOLD.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

