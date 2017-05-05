Hold Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 965: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) released a statement today announcing plans to buy back Old Mutual’s (foreign partner) 26% stake in joint venture Kotak Life Insurance (K-Life) for Rs 12.9 bn. The buyout is subject to regulatory approvals, and will result in Kotak Mahindra Group holding 100% equity in K-Life.

Outlook

KMB enjoys strong growth visibility and pristine asset quality, has witnessed significant traction in CASA, and can further realize synergies leading to lower cost ratios. We value KMB at SOTP-based TP of Rs 965. At CMP, KMB trades at 4.7x/3.9x FY18E/19E ABV, implying 6% upside from our TP. Maintain HOLD.

