Hold Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 950: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank, promoted by Uday Kotak, post receiving a licence in 2002, grew to a loan book size of Rs 136082 crore in FY17. It has built a branch network of 1369 branches. Retail loans form 50% of total loans, enabling KMB to earn the best NIM in the industry at 4.5-4.9% led by high yielding retail loans.

Outlook

Momentum in life insurance and securities business is expected to continue ahead. As we roll our estimates to FY19E, we revise our target price upwards to Rs 950 from Rs 840 earlier (based on SoTP model). Hence, we maintain our HOLD recommendation on the stock.

