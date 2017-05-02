App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 02, 2017 04:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 950: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target price of Rs 950 in its research report dated April 28, 2017.

Hold Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 950: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank


Kotak Mahindra Bank, promoted by Uday Kotak, post receiving a licence in 2002, grew to a loan book size of Rs 136082 crore in FY17. It has built a branch network of 1369 branches. Retail loans form 50% of total loans, enabling KMB to earn the best NIM in the industry at 4.5-4.9% led by high yielding retail loans.


Outlook


Momentum in life insurance and securities business is expected to continue ahead. As we roll our estimates to FY19E, we revise our target price upwards to Rs 950 from Rs 840 earlier (based on SoTP model). Hence, we maintain our HOLD recommendation on the stock.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.