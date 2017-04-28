App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 28, 2017 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 896: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target price of Rs 896 in its research report dated April 27, 2017.

Hold Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 896: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank


While synergy benefits are reflecting in cost metrics, key concern for KMB has been slower revenue traction, largely due to below-trend loan growth. Integration challenges in H1FY17 followed by demonetisation took a toll on 9mFY17 growth. However, Q4FY17 saw marked improvement with loan growth at 5% QoQ, largely on account of 8% QoQ spurt in business banking.


Outlook


With significant benefit likely to flow from formalisation of financial savings, the subsidiaries could see strong business tailwinds. Valuations at 3.9x FY19E P/ABV (std. for RoE of 16% by FY19E) factor in a fair bit of upside. Hence, we maintain ‘HOLD/SP’ with target price of INR 896.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Edelweiss #Hold #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.