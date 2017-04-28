Hold Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 896: Edelweiss
Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target price of Rs 896 in its research report dated April 27, 2017.
Edelweiss' research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank
While synergy benefits are reflecting in cost metrics, key concern for KMB has been slower revenue traction, largely due to below-trend loan growth. Integration challenges in H1FY17 followed by demonetisation took a toll on 9mFY17 growth. However, Q4FY17 saw marked improvement with loan growth at 5% QoQ, largely on account of 8% QoQ spurt in business banking.
Outlook
With significant benefit likely to flow from formalisation of financial savings, the subsidiaries could see strong business tailwinds. Valuations at 3.9x FY19E P/ABV (std. for RoE of 16% by FY19E) factor in a fair bit of upside. Hence, we maintain ‘HOLD/SP’ with target price of INR 896.
