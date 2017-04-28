Hold Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 896: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank

While synergy benefits are reflecting in cost metrics, key concern for KMB has been slower revenue traction, largely due to below-trend loan growth. Integration challenges in H1FY17 followed by demonetisation took a toll on 9mFY17 growth. However, Q4FY17 saw marked improvement with loan growth at 5% QoQ, largely on account of 8% QoQ spurt in business banking.

Outlook

With significant benefit likely to flow from formalisation of financial savings, the subsidiaries could see strong business tailwinds. Valuations at 3.9x FY19E P/ABV (std. for RoE of 16% by FY19E) factor in a fair bit of upside. Hence, we maintain ‘HOLD/SP’ with target price of INR 896.

