Hold Kewal Kiran Clothing; target of Rs 1844: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Kewal Kiran Clothing

Kewal Kiran Clothing’s (KKCL) Q4FY17 revenues were marginally below our estimates. However, EBITDA and EBITDA margin were above our estimates. Higher other income on account of profit on redemption of fixed maturity plan bloated the overall net profit.

Outlook

We continue to like the company for (a) stable growth and operational performance, (b) superior return ratios and (c) virtually debt-free status. We have a HOLD rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1844 (23.0x FY19E EPS of Rs 80.2).

