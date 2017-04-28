App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 28, 2017 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Kewal Kiran Clothing; target of Rs 1844: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Kewal Kiran Clothing with a target price of Rs 1844 in its research report dated April 27, 2017.

Hold Kewal Kiran Clothing; target of Rs 1844: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Kewal Kiran Clothing


Kewal Kiran Clothing’s (KKCL) Q4FY17 revenues were marginally below our estimates. However, EBITDA and EBITDA margin were above our estimates. Higher other income on account of profit on redemption of fixed maturity plan bloated the overall net profit.


Outlook


We continue to like the company for (a) stable growth and operational performance, (b) superior return ratios and (c) virtually debt-free status. We have a HOLD rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1844 (23.0x FY19E EPS of Rs 80.2).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Kewal Kiran Clothing #Recommendations

