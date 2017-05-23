Hold Kajaria Ceramics; target of Rs 725: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Kajaria Ceramics

Kajaria Ceramics’ (Kajaria) topline grew 9.9% YoY to Rs 719.7 crore marginally better than our estimate of Rs 689.1 crore mainly on account of volume growth of 10.9% to 19.3 million square metre (MSM) vs. our expectation of volume of 18.2 MSM.

Outlook

However, post the recent rally in the stock (up 21.5% in three months), we see limited upside. Hence, we continue to maintain our HOLD rating with revised TP of Rs 725 (30x FY19E EPS).

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.