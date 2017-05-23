App
May 23, 2017 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Jyothy Laboratories; target of Rs 397: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Jyothy Laboratories with a target price of Rs 397 in its research report dated May 22, 2017.

Hold Jyothy Laboratories; target of Rs 397: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Jyothy Laboratories


During the quarter, the scheme of merger of Jyothy Consumer Products Marketing with Jyothy Laboratories was approved. Hence, the company has adjusted tax losses from taxable profit for the year, resulting in a reversal of tax provisions. Total tax reversal was Rs 65.6 crore.


Outlook


We estimate revenue CAGR of 11.1% in FY17-19E to Rs 2093.0 crore with EBITDA margin of 16.3% in FY19E. The recognition of balance tax benefit is not factored in our estimates. We maintain our target price of Rs 397/share but considering pressure in the insecticide business & increasing competitiveness in other categories, we revise rating to HOLD.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

