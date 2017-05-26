Hold Jyothy Laboratories; target of Rs 394: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services' research report on Jyothy Laboratories

Q4FY17 revenue grew 4%YoY, impacted by 6% YoY de-growth in household insecticides segment due to disruptions from demonetisation. Volume growth was healthy at 10% YoY in other segments (excluding household insecticides). We expect a revival in consumer sentiments from H2FY18E, coupled with products gaining traction into newer geographies to drive revenue momentum.

Outlook

An exercise of this option could trigger additional inflow of funds through equity and improve balance sheet, while we have not factored this in our estimates. We rollover our valuation to FY19E EV/EBITDA, at 23x upgrade our rating from Reduce to Hold with a revised target price of Rs 394.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.