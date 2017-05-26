App
May 26, 2017 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Jyothy Laboratories; target of Rs 394: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services recommended hold rating on Jyothy Laboratories with a target price of Rs 394 in its research report dated May 24, 2017.

Geojit Financial Services' research report on Jyothy Laboratories


Q4FY17 revenue grew 4%YoY, impacted by 6% YoY de-growth in household insecticides segment due to disruptions from demonetisation. Volume growth was healthy at 10% YoY in other segments (excluding household insecticides). We expect a revival in consumer sentiments from H2FY18E, coupled with products gaining traction into newer geographies to drive revenue momentum.


Outlook


An exercise of this option could trigger additional inflow of funds through equity and improve balance sheet, while we have not factored this in our estimates. We rollover our valuation to FY19E EV/EBITDA, at 23x upgrade our rating from Reduce to Hold with a revised target price of Rs 394.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Geojit Financial services #Hold #Jyothy Laboratories #Recommendations

