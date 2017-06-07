Hold Jubilant Foodworks; target of Rs 960: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Jubilant Foodworks

Sales declined 1%on 7.5% decline in SSSg, as delivery was impacted in Jan/Feb due to demonetization. Gross margin improved 35 bps YoY to 76.8% but negative operating leverage led to 15% decline in EBITDA. OPM declined 160bps YoY to 9.9%. Adjusted PAT declined 40% YoY.

Outlook

Management mentioned it looks forward to significant improvement in FY18. We believe this is a step in the right direction, but we await signs of an actual turnaround. Maintain HOLD with TP of Rs 960 based on forward P/Eof 40x.

