you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 02, 2017 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Jubilant Foodworks; target of Rs 951: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Jubilant Foodworks with a target price of Rs 951 in its research report dated May 29, 2017.

Hold Jubilant Foodworks; target of Rs 951: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Jubilant Foodworks


Jubilant FoodWorks’ (JFL) Q4FY17 revenue and EBITDA came below our estimates and we expect the stock to be under pressure near term. Key negative was 7.5% SSG dip due to demonetisation. The company’s focus on profitability (has hired AT Kearney to rationalise cost) led to shut down of 13 Dunkin Donuts (DD) and 8 Dominos stores in Q4FY17.


Outlook


GST and loss reduction in Dunkin will be saviors. However, higher competitive intensity from online players (Swiggy, Zomato) and PE-funded food players remains a key monitorable. We maintain ‘HOLD/SU’ with target price of INR 951. At CMP, the stock is trading at 44.8x FY18E and 36.6x FY19E EPS.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Edelweiss #Hold #Jubilant Foodworks #Recommendations

