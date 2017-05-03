Hold JSW Energy; target of Rs 66: Edelweiss
Edelweiss recommended hold rating on JSW Energy with a target price of Rs 66 in its research report dated May 02, 2017.
Edelweiss' research report on JSW Energy
JSW Energy (JSW) saw the trend of poor power demand continuing in Q4FY17, which in turn impacted merchant off-take and realisations thereon. This was visible from the low PLF’s at the Vijaynagar and Ratnagiri power plants. Consequently, consolidated revenues declined by 30%.
Outlook
Even though fuel cost is stabilising and currency is turning favourable, JSW’s medium term outlook appears challenging as it still has 1,160MW open-ended capacities which could continue to mar its performance in the absence of medium to long term PPAs and is a key monitorable. Maintain ‘HOLD’.
