May 03, 2017 05:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold JSW Energy; target of Rs 66: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on JSW Energy with a target price of Rs 66 in its research report dated May 02, 2017.

Hold JSW Energy; target of Rs 66: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on JSW Energy


JSW Energy (JSW) saw the trend of poor power demand continuing in Q4FY17, which in turn impacted merchant off-take and realisations thereon. This was visible from the low PLF’s at the Vijaynagar and Ratnagiri power plants. Consequently, consolidated revenues declined by 30%.


Outlook


Even though fuel cost is stabilising and currency is turning favourable, JSW’s medium term outlook appears challenging as it still has 1,160MW open-ended capacities which could continue to mar its performance in the absence of medium to long term PPAs and is a key monitorable. Maintain ‘HOLD’.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

