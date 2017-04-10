Hold JK Tyre with long term view, says Sandeep Wagle

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com told CNBC-TV18, "JK Tyre and Industries has a strong resistance at Rs 165, so if one has a short term like couple of months in mind he/she should book around that and once it breaks out of that Rs 168-170 then stock can even go to Rs 250 a fresh entry can be made. Alternatively, if one has a long-term mind set hold on and add on once it closes above Rs 165."

JK Tyre and Industries ended at Rs 139.65, up Rs 2.65, or 1.93 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 161.50 and 52-week low Rs 80.95 on 06 October, 2016 and 24 May, 2016, respectively.