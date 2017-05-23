App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 23, 2017 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 525: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on JK Lakshmi Cement with a target price of Rs 525 in its research report dated May 19, 2017.

Hold JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 525: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement


JK Lakshmi Cement’s Q4FY17 revenues were above our estimates while margins were below our expectations. Revenues increased 9.7% YoY to Rs 806.7 crore (above I-direct estimate of Rs 768.5 crore) led by 6.1%.


Outlook


This coupled with the recent run up in the price prompt us to downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD with a target price of Rs 525 (i.e. at $93/tonne on FY19E capacity of 13.0 MT and EV/EBITDA of 12.0x).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #JK Laxmi Cement #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.