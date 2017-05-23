Hold JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 525: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on JK Lakshmi Cement with a target price of Rs 525 in its research report dated May 19, 2017.
ICICI Direct's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement
JK Lakshmi Cement’s Q4FY17 revenues were above our estimates while margins were below our expectations. Revenues increased 9.7% YoY to Rs 806.7 crore (above I-direct estimate of Rs 768.5 crore) led by 6.1%.
Outlook
This coupled with the recent run up in the price prompt us to downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD with a target price of Rs 525 (i.e. at $93/tonne on FY19E capacity of 13.0 MT and EV/EBITDA of 12.0x).
For all recommendations, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.