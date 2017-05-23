Hold JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 525: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement

JK Lakshmi Cement’s Q4FY17 revenues were above our estimates while margins were below our expectations. Revenues increased 9.7% YoY to Rs 806.7 crore (above I-direct estimate of Rs 768.5 crore) led by 6.1%.

Outlook

This coupled with the recent run up in the price prompt us to downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD with a target price of Rs 525 (i.e. at $93/tonne on FY19E capacity of 13.0 MT and EV/EBITDA of 12.0x).

