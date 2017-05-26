App
May 26, 2017 05:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold JK Cement; target of Rs 1025: Axis Direct

Axis Direct recommended hold rating on JK Cement with a target price of Rs 1025 in its research report dated May 23, 2017.

Hold JK Cement; target of Rs 1025: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on JK Cement


Grey cement volumes declined 2% YoY. Average realization increased Rs 60/ton QoQ at Rs 3,780/ton. Average cost/ton was flat. Power & fuel cost was marginally up 4% QoQ. Grey cement EBITDA/ton was Rs 510 (vs. Rs 450 in Q3FY17). White cement business EBITDA at Rs 1,030 mn (flat YoY). White cement and putty volumes were up 5% YoY at 290 KT.


Outlook


We roll over the target price to FY19 and value the company at 9x EV/EBITDA. Our revised target price stands at Rs 1,025 (8% downside from CMP of Rs 1,118) and, we maintain HOLD rating. We revise our EPS estimates for FY18E/19E to Rs 44/62 (Rs 38/55 earlier) mainly due to higher volume assumptions.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

