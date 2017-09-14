App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 14, 2017 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Jet Airways; target of Rs 630: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Jet Airways with a target price of Rs 630 in its research report dated September 14, 2017.

Hold Jet Airways; target of Rs 630: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Jet Airways


Jet Airways reported a mixed set of Q1FY18 numbers. A key notable was that cost pressure continued amid rising competition from other carriers leading to a fall in margins. The company reported revenues in line with our estimates. However, EBITDA margins dropped sharply YoY on account of higher fuel and maintenance expenses  Total revenues were up 11.6% YoY to Rs 6185 crore (vs. I-direct estimate: Rs 6,188 crore) led by 8.1% YoY growth in total passenger traffic. Passenger traffic growth stayed below industry growth mainly due to lack of capacity addition. Passenger load factor during the quarter was marginally up 70 bps YoY to 81.7% amid rising competition EBITDA margin of 6.5% was lower than our estimated margin of 7.7% mainly due to a sharp jump in fuel & maintenance costs. Fuel costs (i.e. 26% of revenues) were up 29.1% YoY to Rs 1636 crore. Maintenance cost also jumped sharply by 31.8% YoY to Rs 626 crore.


Outlook


Macro factors for aviation like passenger traffic growth (up over 22% YoY) continue to remain healthy. This would take care of the rise in fleet supplies. With debt reduction of over ~Rs 1900 crore in FY17, we expect debt levels to come down further by Rs 750 crore over the next two years led by a healthy cost environment. Although we remain positive on the stock from a long term perspective, considering the recent run up in the stock we downgrade it to HOLD from BUY with a revised target price of Rs 630/share (i.e. valuing at two year forward P/E of 10.0x).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Jet Airways #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.