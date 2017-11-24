Hold Jayshree Tea; Blue Star may test Rs 720: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, "Blue Star looks good to me, good base formation out here and can climb to levels closer to Rs 720 zones, keep stoploss below Rs 680."

"I also like Rallis India. A good base formation, consolidation and up move has started today. It can climb to levels closer to Rs 245 zones, stoploss below Rs 234 could be a day or two moves."

"Tilaknagar Industries has seen a massive moves in this month itself from Rs 17 to Rs 24. It is like a gift. When you get a gift take it simple as that. Stressed too much, I don’t think I would buy here more, but if I am holding it I would continue with a stoploss below Rs 22 and if I have it I don’t mind booking profits as well."