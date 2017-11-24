App
Nov 24, 2017 11:52 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Hold Jayshree Tea; Blue Star may test Rs 720: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that one may hold Jayshree Tea & Industries.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, "Blue Star looks good to me, good base formation out here and can climb to levels closer to Rs 720 zones, keep stoploss below Rs 680."

"I also like Rallis India. A good base formation, consolidation and up move has started today. It can climb to levels closer to Rs 245 zones, stoploss below Rs 234 could be a day or two moves."

"Tilaknagar Industries has seen a massive moves in this month itself from Rs 17 to Rs 24. It is like a gift. When you get a gift take it simple as that. Stressed too much, I don’t think I would buy here more, but if I am holding it I would continue with a stoploss below Rs 22 and if I have it I don’t mind booking profits as well."

"Jayshree Tea & Industries has seen a good consolidation, the consolidation we got a breakout and is into Rs 115 zones. I think in the short-term someone to book profit but I like the longer term perspective as well. Looks like it is holding out and we could see a good up move here from maybe around Rs 125-130 zones. Now this is a time for pause, so just hold on if you have it," he added.

