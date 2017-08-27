App
Aug 23, 2017 05:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Jagran Prakashan; target of Rs 184: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital is bullish on Jagran Prakashan has recommended hold rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 184 in its research report dated August 11, 2017.

Hold Jagran Prakashan; target of Rs 184: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's research report on Jagran Prakashan

For the quarter ended March 2017, Jagran Prakashan Ltd. reported profitability with net profit growing by 2% YoY to Rs 78 cr and 3% sequentially. Total revenue for the company grew by 4% YoY to Rs 492 cr while sequentially the revenue grew by 5%. Advertisement revenue for the company grew by 3.9% YoY to Rs 346 cr while the circulation revenue grew by 1.5% YoY to Rs 102 cr. Digital Advertisement revenue for the company grew by 17% YoY to Rs 7.3 cr. Page views for this quarter reached to 436.89 million while unique users reached 33.37 million.

Outlook

We have valued the stock at P/E multiple of 11(x) to FY 19E and have arrived at fair value of Rs 184 per share. We have Hold rating for the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Arihant Capital #Hold #Jagran Prakashan #Recommendations

