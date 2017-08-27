Hold Jagran Prakashan; target of Rs 184: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's research report on Jagran Prakashan

For the quarter ended March 2017, Jagran Prakashan Ltd. reported profitability with net profit growing by 2% YoY to Rs 78 cr and 3% sequentially. Total revenue for the company grew by 4% YoY to Rs 492 cr while sequentially the revenue grew by 5%. Advertisement revenue for the company grew by 3.9% YoY to Rs 346 cr while the circulation revenue grew by 1.5% YoY to Rs 102 cr. Digital Advertisement revenue for the company grew by 17% YoY to Rs 7.3 cr. Page views for this quarter reached to 436.89 million while unique users reached 33.37 million.

Outlook

We have valued the stock at P/E multiple of 11(x) to FY 19E and have arrived at fair value of Rs 184 per share. We have Hold rating for the stock.

