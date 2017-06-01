Hold Ipca Laboratories; target of Rs 525: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Ipca Laboratories

Exports formulations (31% of turnover) have growth at 6.3% CAGR in FY11-17. Growth in exports formulations was on the back of growth in both international generics and international branded formulations. The international anti-malarial institutional business has also contributed substantially to overall exports growth.

Outlook

However, the current capacity utilisation (operating leverage) remains low. Any meaningful margin expansion is still some distance away. Our new target price is Rs 525 (18x FY19E EPS of Rs 29.2). An improvement in operating leverage and development on the global fund tender business and USFDA front will be key aspects to look at.

