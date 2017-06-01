App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 01, 2017 04:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Ipca Laboratories; target of Rs 525: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Ipca Laboratories with a target price of Rs 525 in its research report dated May 31, 2017.

Hold Ipca Laboratories; target of Rs 525: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Ipca Laboratories


Exports formulations (31% of turnover) have growth at 6.3% CAGR in FY11-17. Growth in exports formulations was on the back of growth in both international generics and international branded formulations. The international anti-malarial institutional business has also contributed substantially to overall exports growth.


Outlook


However, the current capacity utilisation (operating leverage) remains low. Any meaningful margin expansion is still some distance away. Our new target price is Rs 525 (18x FY19E EPS of Rs 29.2). An improvement in operating leverage and development on the global fund tender business and USFDA front will be key aspects to look at.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Ipca Laboratories #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.