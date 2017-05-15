App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 15, 2017 06:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Interglobe Aviation; target of Rs 1052: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Interglobe Aviation with a target price of Rs 1052 in its research report dated May 11, 2017.

Hold Interglobe Aviation; target of Rs 1052: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Interglobe Aviation


InterGlobe Aviation’s (IndiGo) Q4FY17 revenue grew a decent 19% YoY to INR 48.5bn driven by 26% YoY spurt in RPKM. Passenger yield pressure eased somewhat during the quarter—corrected only 4% YoY to INR 3.50/RPKM versus 16% fall in Q3FY17. On the cost front, fuel/ASKM spiked 33% YoY to INR 1.26; cost/ASKM (ex-fuel) fell 9% YoY to INR 1.84.


Outlook


PAT at INR 4.4bn tumbled 25% YoY as overall EBITDAR margin plummeted 940bps YoY to 27.5%. While pressure on yields moderated in Q4FY17, rising capacity in the industry remains a concern. We value IndiGo at 8.0x FY19E EBITDAR, yielding target price of INR 1052. Maintain ‘HOLD’.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Edelweiss #Hold #Interglobe Aviation

