App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 17, 2017 01:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Inox Wind; target of Rs 171: KR Choksey

KR Choksey recommended hold rating on Inox Wind with a target price of Rs 171 in its research report dated May 16, 2017.

Hold Inox Wind; target of Rs 171: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Inox Wind


Inox winds ltd is one of India’s leading wind power solution providers. It manufactures wind turbine generators (WTGs) and provides turnkey solutions by supplying WTGs. IWL manufactures most of the key components of WTGs, like nacelles, hubs, rotor blade sets and towers, in-house. However, it sources gearboxes, electric control systems (ECS) and generators from some of the globally established players.


Outlook


In terms of valuation, we have valued the company on FY19 basis by providing P/E multiple of 10x, we have arrived a target price of INR 171, an upside potential of 3%. We recommend ‘HOLD’ rating on the stock.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Hold #Inox Wind #KR Choksey #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.