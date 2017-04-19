App
Apr 19, 2017 12:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Infosys; target of Rs 1022: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on Infosys with a target price of Rs 1022 in its research report dated April 13, 2017.

Hold Infosys; target of Rs 1022: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's research report on Infosys

Revenue mix among verticals more or less remained constant with BFSI and RCL (Retail & Life Sciences) segments contributing 33.3% and 22.4% to top line. ECS (Energy, Utilities Communication & Services) segment’s share in total revenue was at 21.4%.

Outlook

We have assigned a PE of 14x to its FY19E earnings and have arrived at fair value of Rs 1,022 per share. At CMP Rs 931 stock trades at 13(x) its FY19E earnings. We have HOLD rating on the stock.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Arihant Capital #Hold #Infosys #Recommendations

