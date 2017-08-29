Hold Infosys; target of Rs 1010: Edelweiss
Edelweiss is bullish on Infosys has recommended hold rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1010 in its research report dated August 28, 2017
Edelweiss' research report on Infosys
Infosys has moved swiftly and in right direction by recalling its erstwhile star CEO and founder, Mr. Nandan Nilekani to take over as Non‐Executive Chairman of the Board within a week of Dr. Sikka’s resignation. On taking charge, Mr. Nilekani spelt out 3 key priorities: 1) appointing a new CEO from internal, external and Infosys alumni with strong technological credentials; 2) completing re‐constitution of the board in consonance with stakeholders; and 3) stabilise and grow business.Outlook
The proposed buyback will lend downside support to the stock. We maintain ‘HOLD/SP’ with a target price of INR1,010 (14x FY19E EPS).
