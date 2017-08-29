App
Aug 29, 2017 01:18 PM IST

Hold Infosys; target of Rs 1010: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Infosys has recommended hold rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1010 in its research report dated August 28, 2017

Edelweiss' research report on Infosys


Infosys has moved swiftly and in right direction by recalling its erstwhile star CEO and founder, Mr. Nandan Nilekani to take over as Non‐Executive Chairman of the Board within a week of Dr. Sikka’s resignation. On taking charge, Mr. Nilekani spelt out 3 key priorities: 1) appointing a new CEO from internal, external and Infosys alumni with strong technological credentials; 2) completing re‐constitution of the board in consonance with stakeholders; and 3) stabilise and grow business.

Outlook

The proposed buyback will lend downside support to the stock. We maintain ‘HOLD/SP’ with a target price of INR1,010 (14x FY19E EPS).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Edelweiss #Hold #Infosys #Recommendations

