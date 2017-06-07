Hold Info Edge India; target of Rs 891: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Info Edge India

Info Edge (INFOE) reported 8% YoY growth in revenue, driven by 9% YoY growth in Naukri (recruitment). 99acres (property segment) was down 2% YoY due to the weakness in the underlying property market. However, the operating cost base remained flat YoY driving a 625 bps expansion in the EBITDA margin to 30% in Q4FY17.

Outlook

Beneficial impact of new sales incentives in Naukri and continued moderation in competitive ad spends in 99acres would be the key drivers going ahead. Cash break-even at Zomato could also provide a positive trigger. We roll forward to FY19 and maintain HOLD with SoTP-based TP ofRs 891 (Rs 849 earlier); implies little room for upside from CMP of Rs 894.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.