Hold IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1650: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on IndusInd Bank

IndusInd maintained its healthy operational performance with credit up 24% YoY to Rs.116407 crore , deposit traction at 31% YoY (led by savings balances), CASA ratio improving 90 bps QoQ to 37.8% , strong margin of 4% being maintained in last four to five quarters • PAT increased 26.5% YoY to Rs.837 crore led by NII increase of 30.8 % YoY to Rs.1774 crore and healthy other income growth of 20% YoY to Rs.1167 crore (core fee income rose by 25% YoY) • Asset quality saw some pressure but was at acceptable levels. GNPA ratio was at 1.09% vs. 0.93% seen QoQ. However, the RA reduced from 0.37% to 0.16% QoQ as two accounts slipped into NPA • The bank does n o t have any large exposure to 12 accounts referred to NCLT. The exposure is merely Rs.50 crore towards three accounts and, as per management, the accounts are substantially provided for • The bank reversed extra provisions of ~ Rs.122 crore made in Q4FY17 on a cement account. This was not used to enhance profitability.

Outlook

IIB has continued to deliver a strong performance leading to continuous re - rating. Normalised return ratios of ~18% RoE & ~ 2% RoA provide comfort. By and large, we maintain our estimates and expect PAT CAGR of 24.7% to Rs.4463 crore by FY1 9 E. The bank is well placed to benefit from higher business momentum maintaining stable margin & lower capital usage, which will entail improvement in return ratios. We have HOLD rating and revise TP higher to Rs.1650 (valuing at 3.7x FY19E ABV) from Rs.1570. The bank initiated planning cycle four for FY18 - 20 with focus on retail, MFI, doubling the assets book and reaching CASA ratio of 40%.

