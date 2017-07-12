App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jul 12, 2017 06:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1650: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 1650 in its research report dated July 12, 2017.

Hold IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1650: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on IndusInd Bank


IndusInd maintained its healthy operational performance with credit  up 24% YoY to  Rs.116407 crore , deposit traction at 31% YoY (led by  savings balances), CASA ratio improving 90 bps QoQ to 37.8% , strong margin of 4% being maintained in last four to five quarters • PAT increased 26.5% YoY to  Rs.837 crore led by  NII increase of 30.8 % YoY to  Rs.1774 crore  and healthy other income growth of 20% YoY to   Rs.1167 crore (core fee income rose by 25% YoY) • Asset quality  saw some  pressure but was at acceptable levels. GNPA ratio was at 1.09% vs. 0.93% seen QoQ. However, the RA reduced from 0.37% to 0.16% QoQ as two accounts slipped into NPA • The bank does n o t have any large exposure to 12 accounts referred to NCLT. The exposure is merely Rs.50 crore towards three accounts and, as per management, the accounts are substantially provided for • The bank reversed extra provisions of ~ Rs.122 crore made in Q4FY17 on a cement account. This was not used to enhance profitability.

Outlook

IIB has continued to deliver a strong performance leading to continuous re - rating. Normalised return ratios of ~18% RoE & ~ 2% RoA provide comfort.  By and large, we maintain our estimates and expect PAT CAGR of 24.7% to Rs.4463 crore by FY1 9 E. The bank is well placed to benefit from higher business momentum maintaining stable margin & lower capital usage, which will entail improvement in return ratios. We have HOLD rating and revise TP higher to Rs.1650 (valuing at 3.7x FY19E ABV) from Rs.1570. The bank initiated planning cycle four for FY18 - 20 with focus on retail, MFI, doubling the assets book and reaching CASA ratio of 40%.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct.com #IndusInd Bank #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.