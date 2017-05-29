Hold Indoco Remedies; target of Rs 180: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Indoco Remedies

Exports formulations (39% of overall sales) have grown at a CAGR of 18% in FY12-17 driven by 19% growth in regulated markets. The growth in regulated markets was driven by growth in the US, Europe and South Africa. German Metformin tenders also contributed to regulated markets growth.

Outlook

Although other segments such as domestic formulations and exports (ex-US) are likely to maintain growth continue growth tempo, US growth is likely to remain flat for want of fresh approvals from the core unit 2. Our new target price is at Rs 180 based on 15x FY19E EPS of Rs 12.0.

