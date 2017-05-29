App
May 29, 2017 05:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Indoco Remedies; target of Rs 180: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Indoco Remedies with a target price of Rs 180 in its research report dated May 29, 2017.

Hold Indoco Remedies; target of Rs 180: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Indoco Remedies


Exports formulations (39% of overall sales) have grown at a CAGR of 18% in FY12-17 driven by 19% growth in regulated markets. The growth in regulated markets was driven by growth in the US, Europe and South Africa. German Metformin tenders also contributed to regulated markets growth.


Outlook


Although other segments such as domestic formulations and exports (ex-US) are likely to maintain growth continue growth tempo, US growth is likely to remain flat for want of fresh approvals from the core unit 2. Our new target price is at Rs 180 based on 15x FY19E EPS of Rs 12.0.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

