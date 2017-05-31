Hold Indian Oil Corporation; target of Rs 420: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Indian Oil Corporation

Deregulation of diesel prices, which led to a decline in crude oil gross under-recoveries proved to be a major positive for oil marketing companies. Currently, only kerosene and LPG prices are under the regulatory regime.

Outlook

However, the impact of new tax regime (GST) on the profitability of the company remains crucial, going forward. Hence, we have a HOLD recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 420 (based on average of P/BV multiple: Rs 401/share and P/E multiple: Rs 436/share).

