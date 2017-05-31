App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 31, 2017 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Indian Oil Corporation; target of Rs 420: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Indian Oil Corporation with a target price of Rs 420 in its research report dated May 29, 2017.

Hold Indian Oil Corporation; target of Rs 420: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Indian Oil Corporation


Deregulation of diesel prices, which led to a decline in crude oil gross under-recoveries proved to be a major positive for oil marketing companies. Currently, only kerosene and LPG prices are under the regulatory regime.


Outlook


However, the impact of new tax regime (GST) on the profitability of the company remains crucial, going forward. Hence, we have a HOLD recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 420 (based on average of P/BV multiple: Rs 401/share and P/E multiple: Rs 436/share).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Indian Oil Corporation #Recommendations

