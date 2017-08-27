Hold Indian Hotels; target of Rs 130: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Indian Hotels

Subsidiaries currently contribute over 40% of total revenue (FY17) whereas their contribution in EBITDA was 13% due to low operating margins (i.e. at 5.6% against standalone margin of 21.8% in FY17). We believe the turnaround of subsidiaries in the US and UK remains a key attribute to improve the overall performance of the company.

Outlook

Further, the recent announcement of right issue is expected to lead to dilution of equity and return ratios in the medium term. The financials are expected to improve only after the benefits of capex kick in. Hence, we downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD. Given this, we assign a target price of Rs 130/share (i.e. valuing at EV/room of Rs 2.1 crore/room).

