Hold Indian bank; target of Rs 394: SPA Securities

SPA Securities' report on Indian bank

Indian bank reported higher NIMs at 2.85% (15bps y-o-y & 12bps q-o-q) led by higher C/D ratio and improvement in spreads. PPOP grew by 37% y-o-y (10% q-o-q) largely due to controlled opex (3% y-o-y & q-o-q) and higher other income (22% y-o-y & 10% q-o-q). GNPA remained flat q-o-q to 96.2bn (6.7% vs. 7.2% in Q1 FY18) and higher provision (9% q-o-q) resulted in improvement in PCR to 65.4% from 61.7% in Q1 FY18. PAT stood at INR 4.5bn (11% y-o-y & 21% q-o-q).

Outlook

By FY18, we expect FPO of ~INR 17bn to reduce the government’s shareholding to 75% from 82%. We believe the infusion of capital will boost CAR going ahead in an environment where most of the PSU banks are struggling with capital, NPA and credit growth. The focus towards retail & SME book should drive the balance sheet in the near term, as the demand from corporate loans remains weak. We have changed our assumptions of loan book growth / GNPA (%) from 10% / 12% & 7.1% / 6.4% to 14% / 10% & 6.3% / 5.6% for FY18E/19E respectively. We expect ROA to be 0.9% in FY19E from 0.7% in FY17. However, at CMP, everything is priced in. We have increased our target to INR 394 from INR 334 earlier and recommend HOLD on the stock, valuing at 1.2x FY19E Adj. BV of INR 329.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.