App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 16, 2017 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold IFB Industries; target of Rs 790: Centrum

Centrum recommended hold rating on IFB Industries with a target price of Rs 790 in its research report dated November 06, 2017.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Centrum's research report on IFB Industries


We maintain our Hold rating on IFB Industries with a revised TP of Rs790 (28x FY19E EPS). We believe that positives of the current quarter are captured in the stock price post the steep 25% rally in last one month. We increase our target multiple factoring re-rating in the consumer durable sector post the healthy revenue growth across players. Increasing distribution reach strategy of the management to drive volume growth has started to bear fruit with strong growth across categories. New product launches coupled with mix change and domestic manufacturing would drive margins in medium term. Re-entry into refrigerator category from Q1FY19 would further help to drive revenues.


Outlook
We maintain our Hold rating on the stock with a revised TP of Rs790 (28x FY19E EPS). We have increased our multiple given the visibility on healthy margins, strong revenue growth and re-rating in the sector. We continue to value it at 30% discount to Whirlpool.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Centrum Research #Hold #IFB Industries #Recommendations

most popular

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.