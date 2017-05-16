Hold Idea Cellular; target of Rs 95: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Idea Cellular

Revenues were lower at Rs 8126.1 crore vs. our estimate of Rs 8314.5 crore owing to data and non-data VAS revenues being lower than expected, impacted by a steeper decline in tariffs that were at 11.5 paisa, down 28% QoQ vs. our estimate of 12.8 paisa, hence leading to data revenues of Rs 1457.0 crore (down 15% QoQ).

Outlook

We, however, maintain that near term tough times would remain and industry repair is at least a couple of quarters away. We maintain HOLD rating with a revised target price of Rs 95 on a DCF based methodology.

