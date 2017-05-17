App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 17, 2017 10:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Idea Cellular; target of Rs 95: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Idea Cellular with a target price of Rs 95 in its research report dated May 15, 2017.

Hold Idea Cellular; target of Rs 95: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Idea Cellular


Idea Cellular (Idea) reported 6.2% QoQ revenue decline (Street estimate 5.0% QoQ decline) to INR 81.3bn as voice and data realisations plunged impacted by heightened competition. However, EBITDA margin spurted by 200bps to 27.0% on cost rationalistion and forex gains. Idea guided for INR 60bn capex in FY18, versus actual capex of INR 78bn in FY17.


Outlook


Management highlighted they are looking at active infrastructure sharing arrangement with 2-3 operators, which can significantly lower network costs and capex. As competitive intensity will keep industry revenue growth under pressure, we expect companies to adopt significant cost cutting measures. Maintain ‘HOLD’ with DCF -based target price of INR 95.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Edelweiss #Hold #Idea Cellular #Recommendations

