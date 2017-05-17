App
May 17, 2017 10:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold ICRA; target of Rs 4345: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on ICRA with a target price of Rs 4345 in its research report dated May 15, 2017.

Edelweiss' research report on ICRA


ICRA’s Q4FY17 revenue decline by 14% (to INR 788mn) was primarily due to the sale of IT business (segment revenue plunged 99% YoY), though continuing segments’ revenue growth stood at 9%. EBITDA growth of 3% was led by the strong 644bps margin expansion (due to exclusion of low margin IT business) and PAT of continuing operations grew 20%.


Outlook


On strong structural opportunities in domestic debt market, focus on core (ratings) business (driving 570bps EBITDA margin expansion over FY17-19E) and benefiting from strong parentage (Moody’s), we estimate 22% earnings CAGR over FY17-19. We upgrade to ‘HOLD’ with DCF-based target price of INR 4,345.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

