Hold ICRA; target of Rs 4345: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on ICRA

ICRA’s Q4FY17 revenue decline by 14% (to INR 788mn) was primarily due to the sale of IT business (segment revenue plunged 99% YoY), though continuing segments’ revenue growth stood at 9%. EBITDA growth of 3% was led by the strong 644bps margin expansion (due to exclusion of low margin IT business) and PAT of continuing operations grew 20%.

Outlook

On strong structural opportunities in domestic debt market, focus on core (ratings) business (driving 570bps EBITDA margin expansion over FY17-19E) and benefiting from strong parentage (Moody’s), we estimate 22% earnings CAGR over FY17-19. We upgrade to ‘HOLD’ with DCF-based target price of INR 4,345.

