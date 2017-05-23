App
May 23, 2017 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold HT Media; target of Rs 75: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on HT Media with a target price of Rs 75 in its research report dated May 22, 2017.

ICICI Direct's research report on HT Media


Revenues came in at Rs 585.3 crore (decline of 7.2% YoY) and much below our estimate of Rs 638.4 crore. Hindi ad revenue growth at 3.6% YoY was higher than our estimate of 2.5% YoY growth and slightly better than its peer DB Corp that reported 2.7% YoY growth.


Outlook


We continue to maintain HOLD recommendation valuing HT Media at 10x FY19E EPS of Rs 7.5, with a revised target price of Rs 75. Any multiple re-rating can only happen post there is clarity on the visible balance sheet mismatch.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

