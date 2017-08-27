Hold HSIL Ltd; target of Rs 370: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital' research report on HSIL Ltd

Q1FY18 Net Revenue for the quarter was at Rs 480cr representing a decline of 19% on the quarter and a marginal growth of 0.19% YoY. Q1FY18 Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 53cr vs 68cr YoY , EBITDA margin declined by 22% yoy to 11% at multiyear low. Q1FY18 Reported PAT was at Rs12cr down by 44% on YoY basis and decrease of 62% QoQ.

Outlook

Given the recent performance and hoping the management maintain their run rate going forward we value the company at 24x PE , and assign a price target of Rs 370 with a “HOLD” rating on the stock.

