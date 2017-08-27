Hold HSIL Ltd; target of Rs 370: Arihant Capital
Arihant Capital is bullish on HSIL Ltd has recommended hold rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 370 in its research report dated August 18, 2017
Arihant Capital' research report on HSIL Ltd
Q1FY18 Net Revenue for the quarter was at Rs 480cr representing a decline of 19% on the quarter and a marginal growth of 0.19% YoY. Q1FY18 Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 53cr vs 68cr YoY , EBITDA margin declined by 22% yoy to 11% at multiyear low. Q1FY18 Reported PAT was at Rs12cr down by 44% on YoY basis and decrease of 62% QoQ.
Outlook
Given the recent performance and hoping the management maintain their run rate going forward we value the company at 24x PE , and assign a price target of Rs 370 with a “HOLD” rating on the stock.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.