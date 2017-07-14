App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jul 14, 2017 02:51 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Hold Hindustan Zinc, says Avinnash Gorakssakar

According to Avinnash Gorakssakar, Market Expert, one may hold Hindustan Zinc.

Avinnash Gorakssakar
Avinnash Gorakssakar

Avinnash Gorakssakar, Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "The investor can hold Hindustan Zinc. The fact remains that zinc prices are likely to show a positive kind of trajectory in the coming year. And the kind of expansion Hindustan Zinc has delivered, I would be looking forward to good amount of volume growth and margin expansion in the coming year."

"Our sense is that if the investor can hold on for the next 12-15 months, he/she could get a decent risk reward ratio. I would suggest not to worry too much on the price decline as of now and probably look at holding the stock for the next 12 months," he added.

tags #Avinnash Gorakssakar #Hindustan Zinc #Stocks Views

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.