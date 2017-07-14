Hold Hindustan Zinc, says Avinnash Gorakssakar

Avinnash Gorakssakar, Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "The investor can hold Hindustan Zinc. The fact remains that zinc prices are likely to show a positive kind of trajectory in the coming year. And the kind of expansion Hindustan Zinc has delivered, I would be looking forward to good amount of volume growth and margin expansion in the coming year."

"Our sense is that if the investor can hold on for the next 12-15 months, he/she could get a decent risk reward ratio. I would suggest not to worry too much on the price decline as of now and probably look at holding the stock for the next 12 months," he added.