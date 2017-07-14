Hold Hindustan Zinc, says Avinnash Gorakssakar

Avinnash Gorakssakar, Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "The investor can hold Hindustan Zinc. The fact remains that zinc prices are likely to show a positive kind of trajectory in the coming year. And the kind of expansion Hindustan Zinc has delivered, I would be looking forward to good amount of volume growth and margin expansion in the coming year.""Our sense is that if the investor can hold on for the next 12-15 months, he/she could get a decent risk reward ratio. I would suggest not to worry too much on the price decline as of now and probably look at holding the stock for the next 12 months," he added.
