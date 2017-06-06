Hold Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 1120: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Hindustan Unilever

It continued to stress upon the Winning in Many Indias (WiMI) through focusing on a) cluster specific content, communication & schemes and b) effective coverage and assortment of products in stores. Additionally, it is investing in building channels of future, i.e. modern trade and e-commerce, where it enjoys higher share than general trade.

Outlook

We are keeping our estimates intact with revenue and PAT CAGR of 9.2%, 13.4%, respectively, in FY17-19E with 210 bps margin expansion in the same period to 19.6% in FY19E. We maintain our target price for HUL at Rs 1120/share, valuing it at 42x FY19E EPS of Rs 26.7. However, with the run up in the stock price after our last result update, we revise our recommendation to HOLD.

