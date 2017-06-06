App
Jun 06, 2017 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 1120: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Hindustan Unilever with a target price of Rs 1120 in its research report dated June 05, 2017.

ICICI Direct's research report on Hindustan Unilever


It continued to stress upon the Winning in Many Indias (WiMI) through focusing on a) cluster specific content, communication & schemes and b) effective coverage and assortment of products in stores. Additionally, it is investing in building channels of future, i.e. modern trade and e-commerce, where it enjoys higher share than general trade.


Outlook


We are keeping our estimates intact with revenue and PAT CAGR of 9.2%, 13.4%, respectively, in FY17-19E with 210 bps margin expansion in the same period to 19.6% in FY19E. We maintain our target price for HUL at Rs 1120/share, valuing it at 42x FY19E EPS of Rs 26.7. However, with the run up in the stock price after our last result update, we revise our recommendation to HOLD.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Hindustan Unilever #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

