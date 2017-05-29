App
May 29, 2017 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Hindustan Petroleum; target of Rs 642: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Hindustan Petroleum with a target price of Rs 642 in its research report dated May 26, 2017.

Hold Hindustan Petroleum; target of Rs 642: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Hindustan Petroleum


Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) reported Q4FY17 PAT of INR 18bn (up 31% YoY, 14% QoQ), 19% below estimate. While refining performance was strong with GRM at USD8/bbl (our estimate: USD5.8/bbl), throughput at 4.6MMT came 1% below estimate. GRM was supported by USD3.3/bbl inventory gains (INR7.4bn) as oil price rose 7% QoQ, and therefore core GRM at USD4.7/bbl came significantly lower than IOCL’s USD6.9/bbl.


Outlook


While IOCL and BPCL have highly profitable near-term refining capacity expansions during period of easing product surplus, HPCL’s projects will gear up in the long term (Vizag refinery expansion in FY20). We estimate HPCL’s FY17-19E EPS CAGR of 13%. We maintain ‘HOLD/SP’ and prefer IOCL.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Edelweiss #Hindustan Petroleum #Hold #Recommendations

