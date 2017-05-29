Hold Hindustan Petroleum; target of Rs 642: Edelweiss
Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Hindustan Petroleum with a target price of Rs 642 in its research report dated May 26, 2017.
Edelweiss' research report on Hindustan Petroleum
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) reported Q4FY17 PAT of INR 18bn (up 31% YoY, 14% QoQ), 19% below estimate. While refining performance was strong with GRM at USD8/bbl (our estimate: USD5.8/bbl), throughput at 4.6MMT came 1% below estimate. GRM was supported by USD3.3/bbl inventory gains (INR7.4bn) as oil price rose 7% QoQ, and therefore core GRM at USD4.7/bbl came significantly lower than IOCL’s USD6.9/bbl.
Outlook
While IOCL and BPCL have highly profitable near-term refining capacity expansions during period of easing product surplus, HPCL’s projects will gear up in the long term (Vizag refinery expansion in FY20). We estimate HPCL’s FY17-19E EPS CAGR of 13%. We maintain ‘HOLD/SP’ and prefer IOCL.
