May 31, 2017 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Hindustan Petroleum Corp; target of Rs 545: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Hindustan Petroleum Corp with a target price of Rs 545 in its research report dated May 30, 2017.

Hold Hindustan Petroleum Corp; target of Rs 545: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Hindustan Petroleum Corp


HPCL reported GRMs of US$ 8/barrel in Q4FY17 vs. our expectation of US$5.7/barrel. Inventory gains were at US$ 1.5/bbl, which led to better performance despite of increase in employee costs due to implementation of Third Pay Commission recommendations. GRMs in Q4FY17 are expected to remain stable in Q1FY18E due to expected QoQ stability in global product cracks (Singapore GRMs Q1-TD).


Outlook


However, at the current market price, we believe the stock is fairly valued. We have a HOLD recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 545 (average of P/BV multiple: Rs 509/share and P/E multiple: Rs 581 per share).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Hindustan Petroleum Corporation #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

