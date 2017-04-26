Hold Hexaware Technologies; target of Rs 212: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Hexaware Technologies

Hexaware Technologies’ (Hexaware) Q1CY17 revenue, at USD144.7mn, grew 4.2% QoQ (up 4.0% CC) and surpassed Street’s 1.0% growth forecast. EBITDA margin (net of ESOP costs) fell 50bps QoQ to 16.9%, but was above Street’s 16.6% estimate.

Outlook

We believe, current valuations, at 13.5x CY18E EPS, leave limited upside in the stock. Hence, we maintain ‘HOLD/SP’ with revised target price of INR 212 (INR 215 earlier) as we change USD rate to INR 67 from INR 69 earlier.

